Best residential property deals the week of Feb. 16 in La Salle County

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $74,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $206,636. The average price per square foot ended up at $190. A total of 22 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,447 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $74,500, single-family home at 312 Nebraska Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 312 Nebraska Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $74,500. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $97. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

2. $82,000, single-family home at 204 Water Street

The single-family residence at 204 Water Street in Streator has new owners. The price was $82,000. The house was built in 1874 and has a living area of 1,002 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $82. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $86,000, residential home at 622 Clark Street

A 1,260-square-foot residential property at 622 Clark Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $86,000, $68 per square foot. The house was built in 1920. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $90,000, single-family home at 408 Powell Street

A 850-square-foot single-family residence at 408 Powell Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $90,000, $106 per square foot. The home was built in 1905. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $96,000, single-family home at 201 Woodruff Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 201 Woodruff Street in Marseilles. The price was $96,000. The house was built in 1890 and the living area totals 2,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $48. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

6. $110,000, residential home at 2054 Crosat Street

A 721-square-foot residential property at 2054 Crosat Street in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $110,000, $153 per square foot. The home was built in 1895. The deal was finalized on Jan. 30.

7. $120,000, residential home at 314 West Bridge Street

The sale of the residential property at 314 West Bridge Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $120,000. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 2,184 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $55. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $132,500, single-family home at 1602 Illinois Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1602 Illinois Avenue in Mendota. The price was $132,500. The house was built in 1925 and the living area totals 990 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

9. $170,000, single-family home at 816 South Ottawa Street

A 1,780-square-foot single-family residence at 816 South Ottawa Street in Earlville has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000, $96 per square foot. The home was built in 1890. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $175,000, single-family home at 412 15th Street

The single-family residence at 412 15th Street in Mendota has new owners. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,060 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.