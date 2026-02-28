Best residential property deals in Lee County / Whiteside the week of Feb. 16

A single-family home in Amboy that sold for $35,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $195,444. The average price per square foot was $251. A total of 18 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,506 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $35,000, single-family home at 104 South Stroble Avenue

The single-family residence at 104 South Stroble Avenue in Amboy has new owners. The price was $35,000. The home was built in 1921 and has a living area of 936 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $37. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

2. $60,000, single-family home at 2032 Il Route 38

The sale of the single-family residence at 2032 Il Route 38 in Ashton has been finalized. The price was $60,000. The house was built in 1895 and has a living area of 1,942 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $31. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.

3. $60,000, single-family home at 1812 Factory Street

A 1,568-square-foot single-family residence at 1812 Factory Street in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $60,000, $38 per square foot. The home was built in 1901. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $75,000, single-family home at 1804 Avenue K

The single-family house at 1804 Avenue K in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $75,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

5. $112,500, single-family home at 1801 Avenue E

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1801 Avenue E in Sterling. The price was $112,500. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

6. $120,000, single-family home at 136 West Chestnut Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 136 West Chestnut Street in Compton has been finalized. The price was $120,000. The house was built in 1911 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $89. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $140,000, single-family home at 219 West Provost Street

The single-family residence at 219 West Provost Street in Amboy has new owners. The price was $140,000. The home was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,144 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

8. $143,000, property at 822 Green Wing Road

A 1,376-square-foot property at 822 Green Wing Road in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $143,000, $104 per square foot. The property was built in 1861. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.