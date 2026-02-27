Will County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Crete that sold for $375,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $361,507. The average price per square foot was $379. A total of 119 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,862 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $375,000, single-family home at 2657 East Royal Ridge Drive

The single-family house at 2657 East Royal Ridge Drive in Crete has new owners. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,071 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

2. $375,000, single-family home at 18553 Hickory Street

The sale of the single-family home at 18553 Hickory Street in Mokena has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

3. $380,000, two-bedroom home at 14105 Front Royal Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14105 Front Royal Court in Plainfield. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,576 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $241. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

4. $385,000, single-family home at 1891 Westmore Grove Drive

A 1,694-square-foot single-family residence at 1891 Westmore Grove Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $227 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

5. $390,000, single-family home at 2817 Leven Avenue

The single-family home at 2817 Leven Avenue in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

6. $390,000, single-family home at 16174 Seneca Lake Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 16174 Seneca Lake Circle in Crest Hill. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,950 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

7. $390,000, single-family home at 2171 Wellington Court

The single-family residence at 2171 Wellington Court in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

8. $392,450, single-family home at 27745 South Stoney Island Avenue

A 2,403-square-foot single-family home at 27745 South Stoney Island Avenue in Crete has been sold. The total purchase price was $392,450, $163 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

9. $395,000, four-bedroom house at 26030 South Countyfair Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 26030 South Countyfair Drive in Monee has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,920 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $135. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

10. $399,900, single-family home at 2746 Hillsboro Boulevard

The single-family residence at 2746 Hillsboro Boulevard in Aurora has new owners. The price was $399,900. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,310 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.