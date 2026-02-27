What were the best deals for residential properties in DuPage / Cook County the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $396,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $426,362. The average price per square foot was $200. A total of 761 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,584 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $396,000, three-bedroom house at 3723 West 104th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3723 West 104th Street in Chicago. The price was $396,000. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 1,322 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $300. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

2. $399,000, condominium at 401 East Ontario Street, Apt. 1802

A 1,200-square-foot condominium at 401 East Ontario Street, Apt. 1802 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $333 per square foot. The condo was built in 1962. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

3. $399,000, condominium at 1515 North Wells Street, Apt. 5C

The sale of the condominium at 1515 North Wells Street, Apt. 5C in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $399,000. The condo was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $399. The condo has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

4. $399,000, three-bedroom home at 101 East 89th Place

A 1,869-square-foot single-family house at 101 East 89th Place in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $213 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

5. $400,000, single-family home at 7500 West Ainslie Street

The single-family home at 7500 West Ainslie Street in Harwood Heights has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,601 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

6. $400,000, five-bedroom home at 9248 North Maryland Street

A 1,800-square-foot single-family residence at 9248 North Maryland Street in Niles has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $222 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 2130 West Farwell Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 2130 West Farwell Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1922 and has a living area of 1,849 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $216. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

8. $400,000, single-family home at 5119 North Menard Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 5119 North Menard Avenue in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1926 and the living area totals 2,356 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

9. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 4742 North Sacramento Avenue

The single-family residence at 4742 North Sacramento Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1912 and has a living area of 1,440 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $278. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 343 East North Avenue

A 1,716-square-foot single-family residence at 343 East North Avenue in Lombard has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $233 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.