What $400,000 can buy you in DuPage / Cook County in the week of Feb. 16

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $250 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1964 and situated at 7500 West Ainslie Street, Harwood Heights, was sold in February. The house spans 1,601 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 5,243-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000

This single-family residence, featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 9248 North Maryland Street, Niles, the home spans 1,800 square feet and was sold for $400,000, or $222 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,618-square-foot, and it was built in 1968. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

3. $400,000

Situated at 343 East North Avenue, Lombard, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $400,000, translating to $233 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1953, offers a living area of 1,716 square feet and sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000

At $400,000 ($278 per square foot), the single-family home located at 4742 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1912, provides 1,440 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on a 3,750-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000

In February, a single-family home, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 5119 North Menard Avenue, Chicago, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,356 square feet, was built in 1926 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $170 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5,580 square feet. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.