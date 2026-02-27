What $300,000 or less gets you in Kane County in the week of Feb. 16

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $290,000

Situated at 914 Brook Street, Elgin, this single-family house, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $290,000. The property, constructed in 1952, sits on an 11,326-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

2. $285,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 606 Edwards Avenue, West Dundee, the home spans 1,296 square feet and was sold for $285,000, or $220 per square foot. It was built in 1964. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

3. $274,000

For a price tag of $274,000 ($192 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2008 and located at 1840 Spinnaker Street, Pingree Grove, changed hands in February. The house spans 1,424 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

4. $270,000

In February, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 337 Ryerson Avenue, Elgin, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,738 square feet, was built in 1908 and was sold for $270,000, which calculates to $155 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 6,095 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

5. $265,000

At $265,000 ($221 per square foot), the single-family house located at 624 Lincoln Avenue, Elgin, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1928, provides 1,200 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 6,389-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.