What $300,000 can buy you in McHenry County, Feb. 16 to 22

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

At $300,000 ($185 per square foot), the single-family house located at 1406 Channel Beach Avenue, Johnsburg, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1947, provides 1,620 square feet of living space, and sits on a 7,735-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

2. $300,000

In February, a single-family home, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 912 Clay Street, Woodstock, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,680 square feet, was built in 1922 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $179 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,405 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

3. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $259 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1985 and situated at 310 North Huntington Drive, McHenry, was sold in February. The home spans 1,160 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,515-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

4. $290,500

Situated at 679 Barlina Road, Crystal Lake, this single-family home, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $290,500, translating to $162 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1996, offers a living area of 1,797 square feet and sits on a 1,725-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

5. $288,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 109 Shawnee Lane, Harvard, the house spans 1,600 square feet and was sold for $288,000, or $180 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,510-square-foot, and it was built in 2000. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.