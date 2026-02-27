Three-bedroom home in Batavia sells for $550,000

A single-family home located at 1310 Wintergreen Terrace in Batavia changed ownership on Feb. 13.

The 1,570-square-foot house, built in 1974, was sold for $550,000, or $350 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently changed hands:

· In June 2025, a 1,412-square-foot single-family house at 725 Mandrake Drive sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $283.

· At 610 Violet Lane, in April 2025, a 1,346-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $349.

· A 1,641-square-foot single-family residence at 846 Mandrake Drive, sold in September 2025, for $449,500, a price per square foot of $274.