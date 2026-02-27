Single-family home in Huntley sells for $580,000

A single-family home located at 10905 Manhattan Drive in Huntley has a new owner since Feb. 13.

The 3,356-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $580,000, or $173 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 10,774 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,276-square-foot single-family house at 10779 Allegheny Pass, sold in October 2025, for $451,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 10721 Nantucket Lane, in January 2025, a 3,046-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· In July 2025, a 2,636-square-foot single-family residence at 10715 Golden Gate Avenue sold for $554,000, a price per square foot of $210.