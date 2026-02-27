Single-family home in Algonquin sells for $405,000

A single-family house located at 1245 Winaki Trail in Algonquin has a new owner since Feb. 13.

The 2,418-square-foot house, built in 1979, was sold for $405,000, or $167 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family residence at 1345 Winaki Trail, sold in July 2025, for $270,000.

· In August 2025, a 2,196-square-foot single-family home at 1402 Winaki Trail sold for $432,000, a price per square foot of $197.

· At 345 Souwanas Trail, in November 2025, a 2,400-square-foot single-family house was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $160.