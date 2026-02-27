Sale closed in Shorewood: $450,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 1018 Butterfield Circle E in Shorewood changed ownership on Feb. 13.

The 3,393-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $450,000, or $133 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in Shorewood have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,527-square-foot single-family house at 1011 Butterfield Circle E, sold in April 2025, for $403,000, a price per square foot of $114.

· At 1005 Callaway Drive E, in January 2025, a 2,337-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 3,063-square-foot single-family house at 1105 Callaway Drive E sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $149.