Property sells for $691,500 in St. Charles

The property located at 12 Highgate Court in St. Charles was sold on Feb. 17, for $691,500, or $227 per square foot.

The property, built in 1981, has an interior space of 3,048 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently been sold:

· At 45 Highgate Course, in February, a 2,602-square-foot property was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $223.

· In March 2025, a 2,700-square-foot property at 38 Highgate Course sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· A 4,142-square-foot property at 18 Highgate Course, sold in March 2025, for $862,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.