Property in Batavia goes for $642,000

A property located at 123 North Jefferson Street in Batavia changed ownership on Feb. 17.

The 2,500-square-foot property, built in 2012, was sold for $642,000, or $257 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,091-square-foot property at 508 North Houston Street, sold in August 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $298.

· In October 2025, a 1,206-square-foot property at 115 North Jackson Street sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $282.

· At 125 North Jackson Street, in November 2025, a 1,223-square-foot property was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $282.