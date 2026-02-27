Joliet: Single-family home goes for $440,000

A 2,563-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 1514 Spring Oaks Drive in Joliet was sold on Feb. 13 for $440,000, or $172 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution. The property’s lot measures 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,108-square-foot single-family house at 1422 Spring Oaks Drive, sold in March 2025, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $152.

· At 6113 Oldcreek Lane, in January, a 1,780-square-foot single-family home was sold for $333,500, a price per square foot of $187.

· In December 2025, a 2,563-square-foot single-family house at 1506 Staghorn Drive sold for $398,000, a price per square foot of $155.