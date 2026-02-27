Homes at or under $350,000 in Kendall County in the week of Feb. 16

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $320,000

For a price tag of $320,000 ($190 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2001 and located at 602 Clearwater Court, Oswego, changed hands in February. The home spans 1,682 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises an 8,712-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

2. $320,000

At $320,000 ($239 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 4022 Shoeger Court, Yorkville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2010, provides 1,337 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

3. $307,000

In February, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 131 East Jackson Street, Oswego, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,176 square feet, was built in 1973 and was sold for $307,000, which calculates to $261 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,712 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

4. $299,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 510 West Dolph Street, Yorkville, the house spans 1,174 square feet and was sold for $299,000, or $255 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 13,939-square-foot, and it was built in 1975. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

5. $293,000

Priced at $293,000 (equivalent to $166 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 2001 and situated at 2267 Margaret Drive, Montgomery, was sold in February. The house spans 1,768 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 4,356-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.