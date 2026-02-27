Homes at or under $200,000 in Ogle County, Feb. 16-22

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Ogle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $178,000

Priced at $178,000, this single-family home situated at 126 West Roosevelt Road, Stillman Valley, was sold in February. The property comprises a 12,527-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

2. $153,500

Situated at 503 West 2nd Street, Byron, this single-family house, was sold in January for a price of $153,500, translating to $143 per square foot. The property offers a living area of 1,074 square feet and sits on a 10,800-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

3. $150,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 512 Garden Street, Forreston, the house spans 2,133 square feet and was sold for $150,000, or $70 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.4-acre, and it was built in 1974. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

4. $124,000

For a price tag of $124,000 ($84 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1900 and located at 411 South Walnut Avenue, Forreston, changed hands in February. The home spans 1,482 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,160-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

5. $119,500

At $119,500, the single-family residence located at 808 Crest View Trail, Byron, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This propertywas built in 1970. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.