Homes at or under $200,000 in La Salle County, Feb. 16 to 22

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $175,000

For a price tag of $175,000 ($165 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1959 and located at 412 15th Street, Mendota, changed hands in January. The home spans 1,060 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

2. $170,000

Priced at $170,000 (equivalent to $96 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1890 and situated at 816 South Ottawa Street, Earlville, was sold in February. The house spans 1,780 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $132,500

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1602 Illinois Avenue, Mendota, the home spans 990 square feet and was sold for $132,500, or $134 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,890-square-foot, and it was built in 1925. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

4. $120,000

Situated at 314 West Bridge Street, Streator, this residential property, was sold in February for a price of $120,000, translating to $55 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1940, offers a living area of 2,184 square feet and sits on a 2.3-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

5. $110,000

At $110,000 ($153 per square foot), the residential property located at 2054 Crosat Street, La Salle, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1895, provides 721 square feet of living space, and sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.