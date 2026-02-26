Single-family home sells in Morris for $480,000

A 2,824-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 1375 Lakeside Lane in Morris was sold on Jan. 26 for $480,000, or $170 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Morris have recently been sold nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,985-square-foot single-family residence at 1377 Michael Court sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· At 1303 Michael Drive, in April 2025, a 1,942-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· A single-family residence at 1363 Michael Court, sold in September 2025, for $340,000.