Single-family home sells for $440,000 in Yorkville

A 2,151-square-foot single-family house, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 2054 Kingsmill Court in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 10 for $440,000, or $205 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 2108 Kingsmill Street, in October 2025, a 1,722-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,747-square-foot single-family home at 2212 Kingsmill Street sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,690-square-foot single-family house at 1934 Raintree Road, sold in June 2025, for $526,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.