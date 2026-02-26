Single-family home sells for $315,000 in McHenry

A single-family house located at 5321 West Sherman Drive in McHenry has a new owner since Feb. 13.

The 1,052-square-foot house, built in 1978, was sold for $315,000, or $299 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 10,288 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,688-square-foot single-family home at 5420 West Sherman Drive, sold in August 2025, for $287,500, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 5425 West Shore Drive, in April 2025, a 1,096-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $260.

· In January 2025, a 1,239-square-foot single-family house at 5304 West Shore Drive sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $206.