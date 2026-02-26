Single-family home sells for $200,000 in Kankakee

The single-family residence located at 4666 West State Route 17 in Kankakee was sold on Jan. 27. The purchase price was $200,000.

The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

Other homes in Kankakee that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 4206 West Jean Street, sold in June 2025, for $215,000.

· At 4097 West Betty Street, in April 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $230,000.

· In January 2025, a single-family residence at 4104 West Betty Street sold for $160,000.