Single-family home sells for $180,000 in La Salle

A 1,200-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1928, has changed hands.

The house at 1423 Illinois Street in La Salle was sold on Feb. 6 for $180,000, or $150 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property’s lot measures 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in La Salle have recently been sold nearby:

· In February 2025, a single-family residence at 1333 Illinois Street sold for $150,000.

· At 1532 Illinois Street, in April 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $149,500.

· A 1,656-square-foot single-family residence at 1545 Argyle Road, sold in October 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $157.