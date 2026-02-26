Single-family home in Sycamore sells for $233,000

The single-family residence located at 916 Albert Avenue in Sycamore was sold on Jan. 27, for $233,000, or $169 per square foot.

The house, built in 1945, has an interior space of 1,377 square feet. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,484 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 942 DeKalb Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $244,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a 1,087-square-foot single-family residence at 1027 DeKalb Avenue sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 919 Esther Avenue, in February, a single-family residence was sold for $185,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.