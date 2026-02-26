Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $264,000

The single-family residence located at 821 Thornberry Drive in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 9, for $264,000, or $152 per square foot.

The house, built in 1993, has an interior space of 1,736 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently changed hands:

· At 901 4h Road, in August 2025, a 1,508-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $159.

· A 1,152-square-foot single-family residence at 1102 Thornberry Court, sold in July 2025, for $185,000, a price per square foot of $161.

· In March 2025, a 1,088-square-foot single-family residence at 1112 Briarcrest Drive sold for $185,000, a price per square foot of $170.