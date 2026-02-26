Single-family home in Morris sells for $335,000

A single-family residence located at 1518 Jodi Court in Morris has a new owner since Feb. 10.

The 2,302-square-foot house, built in 1991, was sold for $335,000, or $146 per square foot. The property sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Morris have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,361-square-foot single-family residence at 750 Michael Drive, sold in January, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $125.

· At 801 Charles Street, in October 2025, a 1,403-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· In January 2025, a 2,303-square-foot single-family residence at 604 Brentwood Drive sold for $303,500, a price per square foot of $132.