Single-family home built in 1900 sells in Plainfield for $390,000

A 1,542-square-foot single-family home, built in 1900, has changed hands.

The home at 15314 South Joliet Road in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 13 for $390,000, or $253 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 23921 South Union Street, sold in January 2025, for $371,162.

· In January 2025, a 1,380-square-foot single-family residence at 15316 South Corbin Street sold for $242,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· At 15409 South Union Place, in September 2025, a 1,222-square-foot single-family house was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $196.