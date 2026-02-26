Sale closed in Bourbonnais: $340,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 1350 Argyle Lane S in Bourbonnais has a new owner since Jan. 28.

The house was sold for $340,000. The property’s lot measures 9,501 square feet.

These nearby homes in Bourbonnais have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family residence at 1347 West Cap Circle S, sold in September 2025, for $365,000.

· At 1351 West Cap Circle S, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $390,000.

· In July 2025, a single-family residence at 1415 Canter Circle S sold for $305,000.