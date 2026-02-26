Plano: Single-family home goes for $360,000

A 1,980-square-foot single-family home, built in 2023, has changed hands.

The recently built house at 1908 Pauline Place in Plano was sold on Feb. 11 for $360,000, or $182 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with baseboard heating. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Plano have recently been purchased nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,374-square-foot single-family house at 940 Hyte Street sold for $393,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 949 Hyte Street, in December 2025, a 1,748-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $203.

· A 1,404-square-foot single-family residence at 2011 Country Drive, sold in May 2025, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $196.