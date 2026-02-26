Lake In The Hills: Single-family home goes for $545,000

A single-family residence located at 2 Margate Court in Lake In The Hills has a new owner since Feb. 13.

The 3,167-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $545,000, or $172 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 12,825 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently been sold nearby:

· At 4750 Princeton Lane, in December 2024, a 2,005-square-foot single-family house was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $200.

· In December 2025, a 2,005-square-foot single-family home at 4761 Highwood Lane sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $214.

· A 2,077-square-foot single-family home at 3331 Banford Circle, sold in August 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.