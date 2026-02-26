Four-bedroom home sells in Yorkville for $380,000

The single-family house located at 1214 Evergreen Lane in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 11, for $380,000, or $211 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,805 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been sold:

· At 1722 John Street, in July 2025, a 1,620-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $359,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,876-square-foot single-family home at 1315 Evergreen Lane, sold in January 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,302-square-foot single-family residence at 1409 White Pine Court sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.