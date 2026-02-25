Sycamore: Single-family home goes for $435,000

A single-family residence located at 1120 Oxford Circle in Sycamore changed owners on Feb. 5.

The 1,856-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $435,000, or $234 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 1108 Arneita Street, in February 2025, a 1,826-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,440-square-foot single-family residence at 1144 Penny Lane, sold in December 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 1160 Penny Lane sold for $260,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.