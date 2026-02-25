Sycamore: Single-family home built in 1910 sells for $254,000

The single-family residence located at 321 North Locust Street in Sycamore was sold on Jan. 29, for $254,000, or $300 per square foot.

The house, built in 1910, has an interior space of 848 square feet. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 5,550 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,500-square-foot single-family residence at 317 North Plymouth Court sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,093-square-foot single-family residence at 121 North Governor Street, sold in September 2025, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has six bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 214 North Elm Street, in January 2025, a 1,039-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $253,000, a price per square foot of $244. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.