Single-family home sells in Inverness for $1.78 million

The single-family home located at 1314 Dunheath Drive in Inverness was sold on Feb. 5, for $1.78 million, or $208 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 8,550 square feet. This two-story house has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 1.9 acres.

These nearby homes in Inverness have also recently been purchased:

· At 1317 Glenmore Court, in January 2025, a 5,065-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $237. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 4,982-square-foot single-family house at 1507 Galloway Drive, sold in March 2025, for $1.16 million, a price per square foot of $232. The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 6,587-square-foot single-family home at 194 Marie Drive sold for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $220. The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.