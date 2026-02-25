Single-family home sells for $392,500 in Montgomery

A single-family house located at 3305 Silver City Court in Montgomery changed owners on Feb. 9.

The 2,010-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $392,500, or $195 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Montgomery have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2632 Pecos Circle, in October 2025, a 2,480-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,926-square-foot single-family home at 2642 Pecos Circle sold for $386,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,759-square-foot single-family home at 3354 Helene Rieder Drive, sold in April 2025, for $317,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.