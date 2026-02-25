Single-family home in Yorkville sells for $430,000

The single-family residence located at 23 Oak Lawn Avenue in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 9, for $430,000, or $260 per square foot.

The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,652 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been purchased:

· In January 2025, a 3,084-square-foot single-family home at 2527 Lyman Loop sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2576 Lyman Loop, in January, a 2,995-square-foot single-family house was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,299-square-foot single-family residence at 14 Timber Ridge Drive, sold in April 2025, for $429,000, a price per square foot of $130. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.