Sale closed in Orland Park: $500,000 for a single-family home

A 2,538-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The home at 14417 Country Club Lane in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 10 for $500,000, or $197 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,058 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,034-square-foot single-family house at 14517 South 85th Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,308-square-foot single-family home at 8532 West 145th Street sold for $374,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 14341 South 85th Avenue, in March 2025, a 1,605-square-foot single-family home was sold for $374,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.