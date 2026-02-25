Sale closed in Deer Park: $710,000 for a single-family home

A 3,123-square-foot single-family house, built in 1984, has changed hands.

The house at 147 Deer Lane in Deer Park was sold on Feb. 9 for $710,000, or $227 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1 acre.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,123-square-foot single-family residence at 158 South Ela Road in Deer Park, sold in November 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1583 Bedlington Drive in Deer Park, in May 2025, a 3,440-square-foot single-family home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,477-square-foot single-family home at 169 Crestview Court in Deer Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $327. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.