Montgomery: Single-family home sells for $415,000

A single-family residence located at 140 Autumn Rdg Drive in Montgomery changed owners on Feb. 10.

The 2,257-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $415,000, or $184 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Montgomery have recently changed hands nearby:

· In December 2025, a 1,620-square-foot single-family house at 133 Autumn Rdg Drive sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $250.

· A 2,076-square-foot single-family home at 1655 Timber Lane Drive, sold in March 2025, for $370,655, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 180 Holmes Place, in January 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $390,000.