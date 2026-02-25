Four-bedroom house sells for $743,500 in Orland Park

The single-family home located at 14340 Mason Lane in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 10, for $743,500, or $140 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 5,299 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently changed hands:

· At 14216 Trenton Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,249-square-foot single-family house was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,014-square-foot single-family residence at 9058 Caddy Court, sold in September 2025, for $411,500, a price per square foot of $406. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In August 2025, a 2,492-square-foot single-family home at 14207 Concord Drive sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.