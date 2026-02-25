Four-bedroom home in Oswego sells for $740,000

A new single-family home located at 315 White Pines Lane in Oswego has a new owner since Feb. 9.

The 3,770-square-foot house, built in 2024, was sold for $740,000, or $196 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· In February 2025, a 2,280-square-foot single-family house at 235 Isleview Drive sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,044-square-foot single-family residence at 327 White Pines Court, sold in August 2025, for $605,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 446 Windsor Drive, in January, a 2,145-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.