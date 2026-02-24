Three-bedroom home sells for $432,500 in Orland Park

A single-family home located at 13520 Idlewild Drive in Orland Park changed owners on Feb. 6.

The 2,145-square-foot house, built in 1978, was sold for $432,500, or $202 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,000 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,145-square-foot single-family house at 13608 Lincolnshire Drive, sold in January 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 13621 Elm Street, in October 2025, a 1,050-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $221,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a 1,731-square-foot single-family home at 9029 Pine Street sold for $481,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.