Sycamore: Townhouse goes for $317,500

A 1,438-square-foot townhouse, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 708 Nancy Court in Sycamore was sold on Feb. 9 for $317,500, or $221 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,178 square feet.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 729 Dolores Lane in Sycamore, in September 2025, a 1,530-square-foot townhouse was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,350-square-foot townhouse at 737 Bremner Drive in Sycamore, sold in June 2025, for $294,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.