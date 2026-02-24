Sycamore: Single-family home sells for $580,000

A recently built single-family residence located at 56 Briden Lane in Sycamore changed owners on Feb. 4.

The 1,797-square-foot house, built in 2022, was sold for $580,000, or $323 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In March 2025, a 1,797-square-foot single-family residence at 26 Briden Lane sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $323. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,797-square-foot single-family residence at 24 Briden Lane, sold in January 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 45 Briden Lane, in October 2025, a 1,705-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,500, a price per square foot of $229. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.