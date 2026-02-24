Single-family home sells in Joliet for $290,000

A 1,536-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1948, has changed hands.

The home at 515 Cornelia Street in Joliet was sold on Feb. 9 for $290,000, or $189 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 8,064 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,064-square-foot single-family house at 519 Cowles Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $230,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· In January, a 1,644-square-foot single-family home at 1105 Taylor Street sold for $277,500, a price per square foot of $169.

· At 603 Cowles Avenue, in January, a 1,480-square-foot single-family house was sold for $299,900, a price per square foot of $203.