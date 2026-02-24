Single-family home sells for $565,000 in Frankfort

A single-family home located at 22563 Port Weller Court in Frankfort has a new owner since Feb. 4.

The 2,622-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $565,000, or $215 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Frankfort that have recently been sold close by include:

· In December 2025, a 3,207-square-foot single-family residence at 22516 Port Weller Court sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11419 Merritton Court, in May 2025, a 3,382-square-foot single-family house was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,232-square-foot single-family home at 11314 Laura Lane, sold in December 2024, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.