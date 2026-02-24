Single-family home sells for $440,000 in Huntley

A 1,892-square-foot single-family house, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 11805 Blue Bayou Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 11 for $440,000, or $233 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 8,636 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been sold:

· In March 2025, a 2,566-square-foot single-family residence at 11860 Blue Bayou Drive sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11895 Blue Bayou Drive, in April 2025, a 1,879-square-foot single-family home was sold for $471,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· A 1,431-square-foot single-family house at 11880 Everglades Road, sold in September 2025, for $348,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.