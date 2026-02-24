Sale closed in Cary: $525,000 for a single-family home

A 3,255-square-foot single-family house, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 377 Geneva Lane in Cary was sold on Feb. 10 for $525,000, or $161 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property sits on an 11,382-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Cary that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In June 2025, a 2,593-square-foot single-family residence at 1215 Saddle Ridge Trail sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,195-square-foot single-family home at 1203 Saddle Ridge Trail, sold in July 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1312 Mulberry Lane, in August 2025, a 3,945-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.