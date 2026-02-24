Huntley: Single-family home sells for $565,000

The single-family home located at 11561 Beacon Avenue in Huntley was sold on Feb. 9, for $565,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,707 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,356 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,596-square-foot single-family house at 10488 Bethel Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $125.

· In March 2025, a 2,893-square-foot single-family residence at 10193 Jonamac Avenue sold for $526,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· At 11536 Bethel Avenue, in December 2025, a 2,313-square-foot single-family home was sold for $409,000, a price per square foot of $177.