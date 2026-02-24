Genoa: Single-family home goes for $265,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The house at 519 South Sycamore Street in Genoa was sold on Feb. 5. The purchase price was $265,000. The property occupies a lot of 11,200 square feet.

Other homes in Genoa have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 164 South Homewood Drive, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $245,500.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 608 South Cherry Tree Lane sold for $299,000.

· A single-family residence at 705 South Cherry Tree Lane, sold in May 2025, for $295,000.