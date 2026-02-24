Four-bedroom house in Batavia sells for $685,000

A single-family home located at 2025 Gillenwater Street in Batavia changed owners on Feb. 11.

The 2,830-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $685,000, or $242 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 14,302-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· In January 2025, a 2,811-square-foot single-family residence at 1200 Wind Energy Pass sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· A 1,765-square-foot single-family house at 2028 Conde Court, sold in July 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $303.

· At 1219 Wind Energy Pass, in August 2025, a 2,637-square-foot single-family home was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $224.